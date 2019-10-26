Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Women Renegades WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 AS-W vs MR-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Brisbane: In the match no. 13 of Women’s Big Bash League 2019, table-toppers Adelaide Strikers Women will take on bottom-dwellers Perth Scorchers in another exciting battle at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. With two wins out of three matches, Strikers are currently sitting on the number one spot in the league standings. Whereas, Scorchers have played two games so far – winning one and losing one in the competition.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will take place at 4.45 AM (IST).

Time: 5.10 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Katie Mack, Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Sciver (VC), Kim Garth, Tahila McGrath, Piepa Cleary, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Coyte.

PS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning (C), Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Kim Garth, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (C), Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Tabatha Saville, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Alex Price, Katelyn Pope.

SQUADS

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Mathilda Carmichael.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (C), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown, Stafanie Taylor.

