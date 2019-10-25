Dream11 Prediction and Tips

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match Women’s Big Bash League Between Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women. Also Check Brisbane Heat Women Dream 11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Your captaincy picks for the game should be from Amy Ellen Jones, Beth Mooney, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr

Your top picks from the game can include Amy Ellen Jones, Beth Mooney, Natalie Sciver, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Nicole Bolton, Meg Lanning

Match begins 8:40 AM IST

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Amy Ellen Jones, Beth Mooney (CAPTAIN), Chloe Piparo, Meg Lanning, Mikayla Hinkley, Natalie Sciver (VICE CAPTAIN), Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Amelia Kerr

PS-W vs BH-W Probable XI

Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kim Garth, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Redmayne

Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Kirby Short (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge

PS-W vs BH-W Squads

Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Kirby Short (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Courtney Grace Sippel

Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kim Garth, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Redmayne, Mathilda Carmichael, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall.

