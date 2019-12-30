Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s POR vs PHX at Moda Centre, Portland, Oregon 8:30 AM IST December 31:

Portland Trail Blazers will square off with Phoenix Suns in a match categorised under Western Conference Division on December 31. The match is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are positioned eighth in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 19-14 in the 33 games they’ve played so far. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns are placed on the eleventh position. They have a win-loss record of 12-20 in the 32 games they’ve played so far.

TOSS – The toss between Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns will take place at 8:15 AM IST on December 31.

Time: 8.30 AM IST

Venue: Moda Centre, Portland, Oregon

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Ricky Rubio

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Anthony Tolliver

Centre: Frank Kaminsky

POR vs PHX Probable Playing XIs

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns: Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges Chicago Bulls:

POR vs PHX SQUADS:

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

