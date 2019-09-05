DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PUN vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 75 Between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru: Puneri Paltan will look to renew hostilities with neighbours U Mumba in the second Maharashtra derby of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League. U Mumba won the campaign’s first clash in Mumbai, but Puneri Paltan will be looking to make amends at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Currently, just on the edge of the top 6 in the standings, Mumba will be hoping to move up the table by completing the double over their Maharashtra rivals.

Beating Mumbai will be easier said than done though given the Season 2 champions head into the contest on the back of a crushing win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pune, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in their last outing. Nitin Tomar showed glimpses of what he is capable of doing when in full flight in their last encounter.

Head-to-head: Puneri Paltan 5 – 9 U Mumba. 1 Tie.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Raiders: Based on current form, Abhishek Singh is a must-have in all teams while the mercurial Nitin Tomar and Arjun Deshwal are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh and Surjeet Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal are solid options for this slot. The duo possesses equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Singh (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surjeet Singh (D)

Predicted Starting 7s —

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav, Pankaj Mohite, Sagar Krishna.

U Mumba : Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh.

