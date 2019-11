Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab vs Jharkhand : Captain And Vice Captain For Today Super League, C2 vs E2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between PUN vs JHA at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat 1:30 PM IST November 21: PUN vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Super League, C2 vs E2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Punjab vs Jharkhand : Between Punjab vs Jharkhand . Also Check Jharkhand Dream 11 Team Player List, Punjab Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 1:00 pm IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Virat Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Anmopreet Singh, Virat Singh

Your top picks from the game should include Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Anmopreet Singh, Virat Singh, Anand Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla

PUN vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Ishan Kishan, Simran Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh (CAPTAIN), Anmolpreet Singh, Anand Singh, Mandeep Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Gurkeerat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

PUN vs JHA Probable XI

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh (C), Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul,

PUN vs JHA Squads

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh (C), Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Krishan Alang

