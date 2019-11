Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab vs Mumbai Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between PUN vs MUM at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 6:30 PM IST

Punjab and Mumbai will lock horns for the upcoming Super League of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 on Wednesday, November 27 at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. After winning the first super league match, Punjab lost the next 2 matches in a row and are currently lacking momentum. On the other hand, Mumbai has won its last two matches and are high on confidence. Both the teams are enjoying a seven-match winning streak. With big names in both the sides, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest on Monday.

TOSS – The toss between Punjab vs Mumbai will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: A Tare

Batsmen: S Yadav (captain), L Bista, P Shaw, A Singh, Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounders: S Ranjane, Mandeep Singh (vice-captain)

Bowlers: S Mulani, S Sharma, M Markande

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab: Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai: Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sujit Nayak, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani

SQUADS:

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karan Kaila, Harpreet Brar, Anmol Malhotra(w), Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Simran Singh, Krishan Alang

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Sujit Nayak, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi

