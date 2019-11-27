Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group A Match RJS vs DEL at Surat: In the Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Rajasthan will square off against Delhi in another exciting battle of T20 competition at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. Keeping in mind the context of the tournament, this will be a crucial encounter for Delhi and Rajasthan and a must-win game for both sides. Delhi with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hiten Dalal and Nitish Rana is expected to bolster their chances of winning their last league match and qualify into the semi-finals. The young wicketkeeper (Pant) has a golden chance of grabbing the opportunity by regaining his form with the bat before the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

For Rajasthan, the journey so far in the Super League stages hasn’t been a smooth one as they lost both of their previous two encounters. In a crucial match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they might look to come up with some convincing performance in all the department of the game. A lot will depend on the likes of Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lomror, Aniket Choudhary and Rajesh Bishnoi, who can help their side to register a victory over strong Delhi unit.

TOSS – The toss between Rajasthan and Haryana will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Hiten Dalal, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Chandrapal Singh, Rishabh Pant (C), Simarjeeth Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar (VC).

RJS vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh (wk), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Faruk Khan, Deepak Chahar (C), Aniket Choudhary, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Dhruv Shorey (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Subodh Bhati, Varun Sood, Simarjeeth Singh.

Rajasthan vs Delhi SQUADS

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Shorey (C), Kunwar Bidhuri, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Suboth Bhati, Varun Sood, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Pranshu Vijayran, Rajesh Sharma, Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi, Pawan Negi, Shikhar Dhawan.

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh (wk), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Salman Faruk Khan, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar (C), Aniket Choudhary, K Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Ramnivas Golada, Aditya Garhwal, Chetan Bist, Abhimanyu Lamba, Robin Bist.

