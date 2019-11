Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan vs Maharashtra Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group A, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between RJS vs MAH at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 6:30 PM IST:

In another 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Super League match, Rajasthan will take on Maharashtra. Rajasthan will be desperate for a win after having lost both of their previous encounters. While they lost to Baroda by 15 runs, their last fixture against Haryana resulted in a four-wicket defeat.

TOSS – The toss between Rajasthan and Maharashtra will take place at 6:00 PM IST on November 25.

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nikhil Naik

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi

All-Rounders – Mahipal Lamror, Chandrapal Singh

Bowlers – Samad Fallah, Azim Kazi (captain), Satyajeet Bachhav (vice-captain), Khaleel Ahmed

RJS vs MAH Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror (captain), Arjit Gupta, Chetan Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Aniket Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Zol, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (captain), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wicketkeeper), Satyajeet Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Shamshuzama Kazi

SQUADS:

Rajasthan Squad: Manender Narender Singh(w), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chetan Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Aniket Choudhary, K Khaleel Ahmed, Robin Bist, Deepak Chahar, Abhimanyu Lamba, Aditya Garhwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Ramnivas Golada

Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Zol, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Rahul Tripathi(c), Nikhil Naik(w), Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rohit Motwani, Nikit Dhumal, Swapnil Gugale, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale

