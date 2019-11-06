Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In order to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League 2019-20, Spanish giants Real Madrid will host struggling Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu. On matchday 4, the group stage action of Europe’s elite football competition continues. Despite putting up promising performances so far in the season, Real have failed to strike consistency in their results. In their last four outings, Real lost 1-0 to Mallorca, beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Turkey and crushed Leganes 5-0. But more than anything it’s the draw in their last encounter against Real Beltis which may hurt the Spanish stalwarts.

Meanwhile, Galatasay are currently lying at the bottom of the points table of Group A. With only a solitary point against their name, the tourists will definitely look to produce an inspiring performance against Madrid. The Real Madrid vs Galatasaray Champions League 2019-20 match will be played at 1:30 AM IST. The Champions League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar and JioTV.



Real Madrid vs Galatasaray Match Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 7)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

My Dream11 Team

T Courtois (GK), D Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, C Luyindama, R Donk, Toni Kroos (VC), Eden Hazard, S N’ Zonzi, R Babel, Karim Benzema (C), R Goes.

RM vs GAL Predicted XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo.

Galatasaray: Muslera; Marcao, Donk, Luyindama; Nagatomo, Seri, Nzonzi, Mariano; Babel, Andone, Belhanda.

