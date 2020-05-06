Dream11 Team Prediction

San Isidro vs Matagalpa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s SI vs MAT Match 6 AM IST: Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Costa Caribe vs Brumas Jinotega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CC vs JN Match at Memoriam, Nicaragua 6AM IST

With 15 wins from 16 games, San Isidro are at the number one position in the position in the points table. They will lock horns with sixth-placed Torneo Carlos Ulloa in a Nicaragua Basketball league match. They too have been on a good run with 13 wins from 14 games. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Juigalpa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's RE vs JU Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 2AM IST

Dream11

Andino, Cacho, Picado, Castillo, Garth, Davis Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Jinotega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's RE vs JN Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

Starting Five

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C)

Matagalpa: Kevin Andino (PG), Dayton Cacho (SG), Bryon Castillo (SF), Raul Mendoza (PF), Rudy Taylor (C)

Squad

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

Matagalpa: Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SI Dream11 Team/ MAT Dream11 Team/ San Isidro Dream11 Team/ Matagalpa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.