Dream11 Team Prediction

SAU-W Vs TAS-W: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20 Match 11 South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide 5:o0 AM IST January 7:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions, Aussie Women’s ODD, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Aussie Women’s ODD, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women, SAU-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Today’s Cricket Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, SAU-W playing xi, TAS-W playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Dream11 predictions, South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Match Predictions, online cricket betting tips, cricket tips online, dream11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, Western Fury Women vs Victoria Women, Dream11 Prediction, Cricket Tips And Predictions – South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Aussie Women’s ODD, Online Cricket Tips And Predictions – SAU-W Vs TAS-W

TOSS – The toss between South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women will take place at 4:30 AM (IST).

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide

SAU-W Vs TAS-W My Dream11 Team

Tegan McPharlin, Daffara, Hall, Patterson, ONell, Moloney, Bates, McGrath, Gibson, Vakarewa, Wellington

Squads:

South Australia Women: Emma de Broughe, Amanda Wellington, Alex Price, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Stacey Oates, Tabatha Saville, Annie O’Neill, Samantha Betts, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ellen Falconer, Bridget Patterson, Shae Daly, Eliza Doddridge

Tasmania Women: John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Keddy Lesporis, Roland Cato, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Nitish Kumar, Christopher Barnwell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Niroshan Dickwella, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Lasith Malinga, Beuran Hendricks, Jeavor Royal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAU-W Dream11 Team/ TAS-W Dream11 Team/ South Australia Women Dream11 Team/ Tasmania Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more