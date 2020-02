Dream11 Team Prediction

SAU-W vs VCT-W: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women’s ODD Match 25 South Australia Women vs Victoria Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane 5.30 AM IST:

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20. South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Dream 11 Team Player List, Victoria Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips, Online Cricket Tips For Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20.

Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between South Australia Women vs Victoria Women will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

WK: N Faltum

BAT: T Flintoff, E Villani (c), A Vine, B Patterson (vc), E Doddridge

ALL: A Wellington, T McGrath

BWL: R O’Donnell, M Strano, S Betts

Probable Playing XIs

Victoria:

Predicted XI

Makinley Blows, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano (C), Tess Flintoff, Amy Vine, Courtney Neale, Elly Donald, Chloe Rafferty, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, and Elyse Villani.

Southern Australia Women

Predicted XI:

Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (C), Eliza Doddridge, Annie O’Neil, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Ellen Falconer, and Brooke Harris.

SQUADS

Southern Australia Women Squad:

Tahlia McGrath (C), Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Brooke Harris, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Ellie Falconer, Emma de Broughe, Stacey Oates, and Darcie Brown.

Victoria:

Molly Strano (C), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Zoe Griffiths, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Rhiann O’Donnell, Chloe Rafferty, Elyse Villani and Amy Vine.

