Dream11 Team Scotland vs Namibia Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match No. 19 SCO vs NAM at Dubai: In match no.19 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Scotland will take on Namibia at the ICC Academy in Dubai. After a disappointing start to their campaign, Scotland recovered well to stay on track with wins over PNG and Kenya. Coming into the contest on back of a thrilling victory versus PNG, Scotland will start as favourites against laggards Namibia.

Meanwhile, Namibia finds themselves at the bottom of the Group A table with no wins in two games. Their previous game saw PNG pile 197 runs against them resulting in an 81 run defeat for Namibia. However, Namibia also have a few explosive players in JP Kotze and Gerhard Erasmus at their disposal. But their lack of experience in ICC events and difference in quality compared to their opponents gives them the underdog tag for this game.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland and Namibia will take place at 11 AM (IST).

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey (VC), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Richie Berrington, Christi Viljoen, JJ Smit, JP Kotze (WK), Josh Davey (C), Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Ollie Hairs, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, JP Kotze, Niko Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, Zane Green (WK), Zhivago Groenewald, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz.

SQUADS–

Scotland (From): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wk), Tom Sole, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Adrian Neill, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans.

Namibia (From): JP Kotze, Niko Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Zhivago Groenewald, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard.

