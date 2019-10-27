Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Scotland vs Netherlands Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 41 SCO vs NED at Dubai: After nearly a month of gruelling action, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 has reached its final stages with a place in the main draw next year at stake. Netherlands will take on Scotland in the match 41 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The Dutch side need to beat the Scots to top the group and confirm their berth in Australia. But with Papua New Guinea, also on 8 points, set to play against the weaker Kenya side, Netherlands will have to make sure that they win big against Scotland.

Scotland’s fate, on the other hand, will be decided even before their game starts. They would want PNG to lose to Kenya and then defeat the Netherlands by a big margin. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland and Netherlands will take place at 3.15 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

B Cooper (VC), M O’Dowd, G Munsey, K Coetzer, R van der Merwe, C Ackermann, R Berrington (C), S Edwards (WK), T van der Gugten, S Sharif and H Tahir.

SCO vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Tom Sole, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans/Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK), Pieter Seelaar (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

SQUADS

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Tom Sole, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tobias Visee, Antonius Staal, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain.

