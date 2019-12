Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland vs the United States of America: Captain And Vice Captain For Today CWC League 2 One-Day Match 5 SCO vs USA at ICC Academy, Dubai 11:30 AM IST December 14: SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today CWC League 2-One Day Match, Scotland vs United States of America: Between Scotland vs United States of America. Also Check United States of America Dream 11 Team Player List, Scotland Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 11:00 PM IST – Match begins at 11:30 AM IST

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Kyle Coetzer (captain), Steven Taylor (vice-captain), Matt Cross, George Munsey, Ian Holland, Aaron Jones, Cameron Stevenson, Calum McLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netvalkar

SCO vs USA Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Stuart Whittingham, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Akshay Homraj (wk), Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Nisarg Patel.

Check Dream11 Prediction / USA Dream11 Team / United States of AmericaDream11 Team / Scotland Dream11 Team / SCO Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more