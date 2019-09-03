DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s-T20 Match SC-W vs BD-W at Forthill, Dundee: Defeat against Papua New Guinea in their last match have put Scotland on the verge of missing out the chance to qualify for the next year’s ICCC Women’s T20 World Cup. Hosting the qualifiers, Scotland women’s team were expected to put up a good show in their own backyard. They will be hoping to get back to the winning tracks as soon as possible.

Bangladesh have been one of the strongest teams in the qualifiers so far and would eye an easy victory against a dismal Scotland side. They are in a safe zone after boosting their net run rate with a huge win over the USA. The Bangladeshi women also won the rain-affected match against PNG and now all they need is to maintain their high NRR. For Scotland, even a win would not guarantee a spot in the World Cup as for them to qualify PNG need to lose their last game against the USA.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Forthill, Dundee.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana.

Batswomen: Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Lorna Jack, Becky Glen.

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Ritu Moni, Priyanaz Chatterji.

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Katherine Fraser, Jahanara Alam.

My Dream11 Team

Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Lorna Jack, Becky Glen, Nigar Sultana (WK), Kathryn Bryce, Ritu Moni, Priyanaz Chatterji, Nahida Akter, Katherine Fraser, Jahanara Alam.

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Ruth Willis, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Scholes, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood.

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter.

SQUADS —

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Ruth Willis, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Scholes, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Ellen Watson.

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana.

