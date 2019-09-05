DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SC-W vs NAM-W – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Scotland Women vs Namibia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Lochlands, Arbroath: Hosts Scotland failed to live up to the expectations of the home fans in the tournament. The Scottish team began the tournament with a close loss against Papua New Guinea. They bounced back with a big win over USA while PNG suffered a defeat in hands of Bangladesh.

Scotland failed to beat Bangladesh in a must-win encounter which cost them a place in the playoffs. They will now hope to finish at No.5 and earn some pride as a host nation. They will now face Namibia in the 2nd playoff semi-final at Lochlands, Arbroath.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland Women and Namibia Women will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Lochlands, Arbroath

My Dream11 Team

Adri van der Merwe, Ruth Willis, Dietlind Foerster, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce (C), Petro Enright, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sune Wittmann, Katherine Fraser, Wilka Mwatile and Irene van Zyl

SC-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Ruth Willis, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Scholes, Lorna Jack, Hannah Rainey, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood.

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (C), Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Arrasta Diergaardt, Petro Enright, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela, Sylvia Shihepo.

SQUADS —

Scotland Women (From): Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (C), Lorna Jack, Rachel Scholes, Becky Glen, Ruth Willis, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Hawkins, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Hannah Rainey.

Namibia Women (From): Sune Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Petro Enright, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (wk/C), Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl, Dietlind Foerster, Arrasta Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Eveleen Kejarukua, Reehana Khan, Merczerly Gorases.

