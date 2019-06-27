DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SC-W vs ND-W T20 Qualifier – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20 Qualifier Scotland Women Vs Netherlands Women at Cartega, Spain: Scotland were involved in the first international women’s cricket match, when they played against England in August 1932. The team is organised by Cricket Scotland, an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Netherlands women’s national cricket team (nicknamed the Lionesses) represents the Netherlands in international women’s cricket. The team is organised by the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), which has been an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1966.

Scotland Women is coming from a great victory against Germany Women where as, Netherlands Women is struggling with their performances. This clash will going to witness some good cricket as Chatterji and Maqsood are in good form.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland Women Vs Netherlands Women will take place at 6:30 PM(IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartega, Spain

My Dream XI Team

S Kalis, J Post, L Jack, Sarah Bryce (C&WK), H Siegers, K Bryce, RV Scholes (VC), H Landheer, PA Chatterji, AM Maqsood, HRA Rainey

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland Women: S Bryce, L Jack, K Bryce, RS Glen, PA Chatterji, HRA Rainey, RK Willis, AM Maqsood, M McColl, K McGill, RV Scholes

Netherlands Women: DV Deventer, S Kalis, M Veringmeier, H Siegers, R Rijke, E Lynch, H Landheer, J Post, B Leede, E Corder, S Siegers

SQUADS —

Scotland Women:Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Becky Glen, Samantha Haggo, Lorna Jack, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Scholes, Charis Scott, Ruth Willis

Netherlands Women:Esther Corder, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Juliët Post (c), Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers † Wicketkeeper, Silver Siegers, Denise van Deventer, Jolien van Vliet, Miranda Veringmeier Batsma, Iris Zwilling

