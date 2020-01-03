Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa U19 vs India U19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series in South Africa 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Youth ODI SA-Y vs IN-Y: In the Under-19 quadrangular series, teams from India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and host South Africa are participating in the build up to the world cup later this month. A total of six matches will be played. The top two teams compete in the final while the third and fourth-placed sides will vye for the third spot. The series runs from January 3 to January 9. All the matches will be played in Durban at the Kingsmead and Chatsworth Stadium.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa U19 and India U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

SA-Y vs IN-Y My Dream11 Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Priyam Garg, Andrew Louw , Shubhang Hegde, Bryce Parsons, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Mondli Khumalo

SA-Y vs IN-Y Squads

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (captain), Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh Joshi

South Africa U19: Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons (captain), Jonathan Bird, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort (wk), Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Merrick Brett, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Tyrese Karelse

