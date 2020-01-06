Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series in South Africa 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th Youth ODI Match SA-Y vs ZIM-Y: In the Under-19 quadrangular series, teams from India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and host South Africa are participating in the build up to the world cup later this month. A total of six matches will be played. The top two teams compete in the final while the third and fourth-placed sides will vie for the third spot. The series runs from January 3 to January 9. All the matches will be played in Durban at the Kingsmead and Chatsworth Stadium.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khanya Cotani

Batsmen –Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw, Tyrese Karelse

All-Rounders –Bryce Parsons (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers (vice-captain), Milton Shumba

Bowlers – Dylan Grant, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Squads

South Africa U19 Squad: Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons(c), Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort, Gerald Coetzee

Zimbabwe U19: Dion Myers (captain), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Brandon James (wk), Privilege Chesa, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete

