Team Prediction Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final:

It has come down to this – hosts Sri Lanka will lock horns with their Indian counterparts in the summit clash on Tuesday. Fans would hope it does not rain and a full match is played. India got better of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the two matches they played and qualified for the final unbeaten. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan but Sri Lanka managed to make it to the finals, thanks to a better net run rate.

The hosts would hope they can beat favourites India in the final, but it will certainly not be an easy task. India has got the better of them in the league stage.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Emerging Women vs India Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

SLW-E vs INW-E My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lihini Apsara

Batters – Tejal Hasabnis, Prativa Rana, Harshitha Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera

All-Rounders – Devika Vaidya (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini

Bowlers – TP Kanwar, Tharika Sewwandi, Tanushree Sarkar

My Dream11 Team

Lihini Apsara, Tejal Hasabnis, Prativa Rana, Harshitha Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera, Devika Vaidya (C), Kavisha Dilhari, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Tharika Sewwandi, Tanushree Sarkar

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Emerging Women: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Lihini Apsara, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Tharika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala.

India Emerging Women: Yastika Bhatia, Prativa Rana, Nuzhat Parveen, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini.

SQUADS

India Emerging Women: Nuzhat Parveen, S Meghana, Devika Vaidya (C), Tanushree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Kshama Singh, R Kalpana.

Sri Lanka Emerging Women: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Lihini Apsara, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Tharika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala, Malsha Shehani, Shikari Nuwantha, Shayani Oshadee, Jimanjalee Wijenayake.

