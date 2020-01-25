Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group A Match 21 SL-U19 vs JPN U-19 at North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 25: Both Sri Lanka and Japan are out of the reckoning for Super League Stage with defending champions India and New Zealand progressing ahead. The two teams will now be hoping to end the group stage on a high. Japan are at the third spot courtesy a solitary point they were handed after their opening match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka have lost both their matches and will be itching to record their first win ahead of the Plate stage.

Toss

The toss between Sri Lanka U19 and Japan U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

SL-U19 vs JPN U-19 Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs JPN U-19 Dream11 Team

Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Sonal Dinusha (vice-captain), Marcus Thurgate, Kamil Mishara, Navod Paranavithana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Shu Noguchi, Kazumasa Takahashi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashian Daniel

SL-U19 vs JPN U-19 Squads

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate (wk/captain), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto, Tushar Chaturvedi

