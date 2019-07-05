DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SL vs IND ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Sri Lanka vs India at Headingley, Leeds: In a match that will bare no consequences to the fate of both the playing teams, India and Sri Lanka will lock horn to play their final league encounter of ICC World Cup 2019. However, there could still remain some takeaway for the Virat Kohli-led side. Other than testing the bench strength, they also stand a chance to finish the league stage as the top-placed side (if Australia win against South Africa India would still finish second) and face a dismantled New Zealand in the semis.

For Sri Lanka this match brings no change to their campaign but a chance to end it on a high. Also, a victory against India would certainly boost the morale of the islanders. After a dominant performance against West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would be on a positive mindset while taking the field against world number one ODI side.

Date: July 6, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 PM.

Time: 3.00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: With Mahendra Singh Dhoni finding it hard to regain his prime touch, Kusal Perrera should be given this role. Also, he scored a breezy 64 off 51 balls against West Indies in the last match.

Batting: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Avishka Fernando, KL Rahul, Angelo Mathews should not have any problem in finding their spots in the playing eleven

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Lasith Malinga, Kuldeep Yadav would form a lethal bowling pack and instill fear in the mind of any world-class batsman.

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya should be an automatic selection in this category as he has been performing consistently for his team in ICC World Cup 2019.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Kusal Perrera, Avishka Fernando, KL Rahul, Angelo Mathews, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Kuldeep Yadav.

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Kartik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

