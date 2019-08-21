DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NZ vs SL Test Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd Test Between Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at P Sara Oval, Colombo: After an emphatic start to their ICC World Test Championship, hosts Sri Lanka look to seal a series win as they face New Zealand in the second and final Test, starting August 22 in Colombo. Chasing a stiff 268-run target, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne smashed a sensational hundred in the fourth innings to guide Sri Lanka cruise to a comfortable victory in the end, even though the Kiwis did challenge them in certain junctures of the match. Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor failed to live up to their reputation which put a lot of pressure put on Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville. With 60 points on the line, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this crucial Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Interestingly, the Kiwis have been in this situation before. Back in 2012, when they toured Sri Lanka, they lost the first Test at Galle by 10 wickets. With the series on the line, they fought back in the second Test to put up an all-round performance and secure a 167-run victory to level the series. Both Taylor and Williamson scored hundreds in the first innings and the pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult claimed 15 wickets in the match.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at 9.30 AM!

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Despite BJ Watling’s impressive form in the first Test, Kusal Perera is the preferred option given his form of the game. Ever since his sensational hundred in South Africa, he has turned a leaf in his career.

Batsmen: The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella ill be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men possess the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel and Akila Dananjaya will once again be the top choice for the spinner’s role, the duo will be the one to watch out for in this Test match. Pacers – Suranga Lakmal and Trent Boult could also pick a good number of wickets with their ability to swing in any conditions.

All-Rounders: Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the red cherry in their hand as well.

My Dream XI Team

BJ Watling, Niroshan Dickwella, Ross Taylor (C), Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya (vc), Ajaz Patel, Suranga Lakmal.

SL vs NZ 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Neil Wagner, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel

SQUADS —

New Zealand (From): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner.

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera.

Check Dream11 Prediction / SL Dream11 Team / NZ Dream11 Team / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team/ Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.