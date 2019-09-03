DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NZ vs SL T20I Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I Between Sri Lanka vs New Zealand at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: With young turks bustling with energy in their ranks, hosts Sri Lanka will look to save the series when they clash against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International at Pallekele on Tuesday. Despite allowing the home team to score freely in the final overs and cross 170-mark, the Kiwis showed depth in their batting and registered a comfortable win in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out with a broken thumb, the visitors have plenty of options in place.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are still in the process of rebuilding a solid T20I side. With the T20 World Cup only a year away, they need plenty of improvement. Their batting order is not consistent and their bowling looked vulnerable against New Zealand’s attack. Malinga continues to be his threatening self but the other young bowlers need to step up

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Despite BJ Watling’s impressive form in the first Test, Kusal Perera is the preferred option given his form of the game. Ever since his sensational hundred in South Africa, he has turned a leaf in his career.

Batsmen: The likes of Avishka Fernando, Martin Guptil Ross Taylor, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men possess the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi can be picked as the lone spinner in the side for his wicket-taking abilities in the shorter format. Veteran paceman – Lasith Malinga and Tim Southee could also pick a good number of wickets with their ability to swing in any conditions.

All-Rounders: After his match-winning effort in the first game, Colin de Grandhomme is a sure-shot for this spot. Along with him, one among Isuru Udana or Mitchell Santner can be picked in the final playing XI.

My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Avishka Fernando, Colin de Grandhomme, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Akila Dananjaya and Lasith Malinga.

SL vs NZ Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Wanidu Hasranga, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan/Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Seth Rance

SQUADS —

Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C), Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Tom Bruce

