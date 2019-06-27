Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match SL vs SA at Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street: With six points from as many games, Sri Lanka have a genuine chance to qualify for the semis and will aim for a probable victory against a dismal South Africa to keep their chances alive at Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street. The 1996 champions have managed to win two games with the latest coming against hosts England where they dominated the much stronger Eoin Morgan-led side. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

South Africa have been the story of dismay in ICC World Cup 2019. With their performance in this year’s mega event they have further established their tag of perennial chokers. While the batting has been mediocre to say the least, the bowlers have failed to pick wickets at the top half of the innings. The fielding has been below average as usual. But for South Africa, it has been a case of surrendering even before the choke has been applied. Their stars such as Kagizo Rabada, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, have failed to shine on big occasion.

Toss: The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Date: June 28, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Though Quinton de Kock is a better wicket-keeper, Kusal Perrera has shown better stability with the bat at the top. Thus Perrera is the man for the role.

Batting: Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Kusal Mendis are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Lasith Malinga, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi should be the must haves in the team. Imran Tahir should be the lone spinner in the team.

All-rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Thisara Perera’s inclusion in the fanstasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream 11 Team

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perrera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Squads

