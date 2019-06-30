Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match SL vs WI at Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street:

With six points from seven games, Sri Lanka stand no chance to qualify for the semis and will aim for a consolation victory when they take on West Indies at Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street on Monday. The 1996 champions have managed to win two only games this time, while losing the last one against depleted South Africa to dismiss all their hopes of making it to the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019.

West Indies also have no chance of making it to the semi-finals. They have looked shaky all through the tournament and have been unable to find all their player clicking together. They lost their last match against India. Thus the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be inconsequential and both the teams will look for a moral victory.

Date: July 1, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Though Kusal Perrera is a better wicket-keeper, Shai Hope has shown better ability with the bat. Thus Hope is the man for the role.

Batting: Dimuth Karunaratne, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Angelo Mathews, should be the automatic choice for the roles of batsmen.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Lasith Malinga, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas – are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition batsmen. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

All-rounder: Thisara Perrera and Jason Holder should be ideal contenders and there inclusion is a no-brainer.

My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perrera, Sheldon Cotrell, Lasith Malinga, Oshane Thomas.

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

