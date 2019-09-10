Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team SKN vs JAM – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 7 Between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Warner Park, St Kitts: With an aim to register their first win of the tournament, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will host Jamaica Tallawahs in match no.7 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 on Tuesday. The Carlos Brathwaite-led side lost both the matches they played in this tournament thus far – against Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They would like to change the fact in their first home match against the Tallawahs, who suffered a 22-run defeat against TKR on Friday.

Laurie Evans is expected to change the fortunes for SKN, he is expected to be available from the home-leg matches. His T20 Blast side Sussex knocked out in the quarterfinals last week. Meanwhile, Tallawahs would be aiming to find out an ideal position and situation to get Andre Russell to the crease.

TOSS – The toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips, Devon Thomas

Batters – Laurie Evans (C), George Worker, Chadwick Walton

All-Rounders – Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph

My Dream11 Team

Laurie Evans (C), George Worker, Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen and Mohammad Hafeez.

SKM vs JAM Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kjorn Ottley, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C) , Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), George Worker, Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Steven Jacobs, Christopher Lamont/Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Oshane Thomas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SKN Dream11 Team/ HYD Dream11 Team/ St Kitts and Nevis PatriotsDream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.