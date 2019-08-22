DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SUS vs ESS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Sussex vs Essex T20 clash at County Ground, Hove: Sussex’s unbeaten run was finally brought to end by an inspired Surrey side when they toured London. Chasing a target of 164 to win, the visiting Sussex side was restricted to only 137/8. However, despite the loss Sussex is still on top of the South Group despite this defeat. One more thing which works in favour of Sussex is the home conditions, they remain unbeaten at their home venue – the County Ground in Hove. They won four out of five matches this season at that venue while another game ended in a tie.

Sussex will host Essex on Thursday who are placed at No.8 in the South Group. Essex won only two matches thus far out of the six completed matches. As many as four matches of Essex ended without a result including three abandoned games.

TOSS – The toss between Sussex and Essex will take place at 11 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Alex Carey

Batsmen – Tom Westley (C), Dan Lawrence, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans

All-Rounders – David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff

My Dream XI Team

Alex Carey (wk/vc), Tom Westley (C), Dan Lawrence, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff.

SUS vs ESS Probable Playing XIs —

SUSSEX: Luke Wright (C), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Alex Carey (wk), David Wiese, Harry Finch/Ollie Robinson, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley.

ESSEX: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (wk), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Sam Cook, Adam Zampa.

