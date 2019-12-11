Dream11 Prediction and Tips FAL vs DES

After Abu Dhabi, Qatar is hosting its first ever T10 League running from December 7 to December 16. Six teams are taking part in the event including Falcon Hunters, Heat Stormers, Swift Gallopers, Flying Oryx, Pearl Gladiators and Desert Riders. The teams will play each other once making it a total of 15 round-robin matches. The four top teams at the end of this stage will make the semi-finals to be played on December 15. The third-place playoff and final of the event will be played on December 16.

Toss at 10:30 pm IST – Match begins at 11:00 PM IST

SWI vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Kamran Akmal (captain), Zaheer Ibrahim, Dharmang Patel, Andri Berenger, Sikandar Raza (vice-captain), Zain Uddin, Ravinderpal Singh, Mughees Bajwa, Manpreet Gony, Gayan Munaweera, Sufyaan Mehmood

SWI vs HEA Squads

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (captain), Zaheer Ibrahim, Jahanzeb Ashad (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Sufyan Mehmood, Inam-ul-Haq, Gayan Wimalashantha, Haris Butt, Mughees Bajwa, Sultan Ahmed, Syed Tameem

Heat Stormers: Andri Berenger, Imraz Rafi, Scott Edwards (wk), Satvir Singh, Dharmang Patel, Manpreet Gony (captain), Raja Amir, Talal Ahmed, Gayan Munaweera, Owais Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan, Naeem Islam, Mohammad Shahid, Fazal Rahman Zazai, Batin Shah

