Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Big Bash League 2019-20 BBL T20 Match 25 THU vs HEA at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney 1:40 PM IST January 6 : THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Between Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat. Also Check Brisbane Heat Dream 11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:30 AM IST – Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Callum Ferguson, Tom Banton, Chris Lynn

Your top picks from the game should include Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Callum Ferguson, Matt Renshaw, Chris Morris, Max Bryant

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Callum Ferguson (CAPTAIN), Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw (VICE CAPTAIN), Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson, Arjun Nair

THU vs HEA Probable XI

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin

THU vs HEA Squads

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Chris Tremain, Liam Bowe

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Cameron Gannon, Jack Prestwidge.

Check Dream11 Prediction / THU Dream11 Team / Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team / HEA Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more