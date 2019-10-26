Dream11 Prediction
Team Prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today, Match 12 Women’s Big Bash League Between MR-W vs ST-W at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney 1:30 PM IST October 26:
The Renegades will travel to Sydney to take on the Thunders in match No 12 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday. The Thunders did not get off to the best off starts as they lost their opener against the Sixers but bounced back soon against the Brisbane Heats. With big names in oth sides, it is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter in Sydney.
TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women is at 1:00 PM (IST).
Time: 1.00 PM IST.
Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark
Dream11 Tips and Tricks
Keeper – Rachel Priest
Batters – Tammy Beaumont (C), Phoebe Litchfield (VC), Jessica Duffin, Rachel Haynes
All-Rounders – Hannah Darlington, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux
Bowlers – Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano.
My Dream11 Team
Rachel Priest, Tammy Beaumont (C), Phoebe Litchfield (VC), Jessica Duffin, Rachel Haynes, Hannah Darlington, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano.
MR-W vs ST-W Probable XI
Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates.
Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Jessica Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.
MR-W vs ST-W Squads
Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Saskia Horley, Kate Peterson, Tahlia Wilson
Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Jessica Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Neale.
