Team Prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today, Match 12 Women’s Big Bash League Between MR-W vs ST-W at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney 1:30 PM IST October 26:

The Renegades will travel to Sydney to take on the Thunders in match No 12 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday. The Thunders did not get off to the best off starts as they lost their opener against the Sixers but bounced back soon against the Brisbane Heats. With big names in oth sides, it is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter in Sydney.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women is at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1.00 PM IST.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark

Keeper – Rachel Priest

Batters – Tammy Beaumont (C), Phoebe Litchfield (VC), Jessica Duffin, Rachel Haynes

All-Rounders – Hannah Darlington, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers – Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano.

Rachel Priest, Tammy Beaumont (C), Phoebe Litchfield (VC), Jessica Duffin, Rachel Haynes, Hannah Darlington, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano.

MR-W vs ST-W Probable XI

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Jessica Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.

MR-W vs ST-W Squads

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Saskia Horley, Kate Peterson, Tahlia Wilson

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Jessica Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Neale.

