Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 49 ST-W vs MS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Canberra: The race to semi-finals is on with Sydney Thunder theoretically still alive to make it to the last-four stage. However, bottom-placed Melbourne can rise as high as fifth meaning they are out of the race. Their aim will be to avoid the wooden spoon when they met Sydney Thunder who have a target of their own. With four wins, seven defeats and one no result, Thunder have nine points while Stars have two wins and nine defeats to be placed eighth with four points in WBBL.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

ST-W vs MS-W My Dream11 Team

Alex Blackwell (captain), Erin Osborne (vice-captain), Rachael Priest, Rachael Haynes, Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith, Rene Farrell

ST-W vs MS-W SQUADS

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (captain), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Nicola Hancock, Holly Ferling, Katey Martin, Kristen Beams, Angela Reakes, Emma Inglis, Annabel Sutherland, Chloe Rafferty, Lucy Cripps

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Alex Blackwell, Rachael Haynes (captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Lisa Griffith, Saskia Horley, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.