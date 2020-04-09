TB vs KJT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction: Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Bank of Taiwan Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men’s basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Taoyuan Pauian Archiland are the most successful team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season. Also Read - KJT vs TPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Basketball League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips Jeoutai Technology vs Pauian Archiland 4:30 PM IST

TB vs KJT Details

What: Taiwan Beer vs Jeoutai Technology Also Read - YD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Basketball League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Bank of Taiwan 2:30 PM IST

When: April 09, 2020 Also Read - TPA vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Bank of Taiwan For Today's Match at 2:30 PM IST

Where: Taiwan

Time: 4:30 pm IST

TB vs KJT My Dream11 Team

Yu-An Chang, Wen Huang Chen, Kentrell Barkley, Huang Tsung-Han, Shih-En Fan, Wu Yi-Bin, Igor Zaytsev (SP), Nicholas Evans

TB vs KJT Squads

Jeoutai Technology: Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zzhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

Taiwan Beer: Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KJT Dream11 Team/ TB Dream11 Team/ Jeoutai Technology Dream11 Team/ Taiwan Beer Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more