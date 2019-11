Published: November 22, 2019 11:46 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer (© IANS)

Dream11 Prediction and Tips Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between TN vs MUM at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat 1:30 PM IST November 22: TN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. Also Check Tamil Nadu Dream 11 Team Player List, Mumbai Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Toss at 1:00 pm IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST TN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aditya Tare (vice-captain), Baba Aparajith, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Washington Sundar, M Mohammed, M Ashwin, T Natarajan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande TN vs MUM Squads Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sujit Nayak, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Parikshit Valsangkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan, G Periyaswamy Check Dream11 Prediction / TN Dream11 Team / Mumbai Dream11 Team / Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team / MUM Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

