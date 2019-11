Dream11 Team Prediction

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between TN vs PUN at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium at Surat 2:30 PM IST:

Despite a good show, Punjab lost their previous game to Karnataka by seven wickets. They would now look to bounce back against Tamil Nadu to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts. The batsman have been in good form and they would hope that continues against Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu have had a great season and they would like it to go that way against Punjab. Players from Tamil Nadu to watch out for would be Vijay Shankar, Hari Nishanth.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu vs Punjab will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium at Surat

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Dinesh Karthik (C)

Batters – Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders – Vijay Shankar, Mandeep Singh (VC), Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowlers – M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, Mayank Markande

Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparjith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Washington Sundar, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, M Siddharth

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Anmol Malhotra (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande

SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparjith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Washington Sundar, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, M Siddharth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jagateeshan Koushik, T Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Anmol Malhotra (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Baljet Singh, Karan Kaila, Simran Singh, Sharad Lumba, Krishan Alang

