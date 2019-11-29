Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Semifinal T20 Match, TN vs RJS at Surat: In the 2nd semifinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Tamil Nadu will take on Rajasthan at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Friday. Tamil Nadu has been in scintillating form in this tournament so far. Barring their super-league defeat to Karnataka, Dinesh Karthik’s men has swatted aside anyone that has come in their way by spinning a web around them courtesy their spinners.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has had a rather inconsistent campaign thus far. They booked their place in the semifinals courtesy a nail-biting two-run win over Delhi thanks to Deepak Chahar’s swashbuckling knock of 55 off 42 balls. Chahar’s knock included seven sixes and zero fours and ably backed by an all-round display from their bowling unit- led by Arjit Gupta’s 3/12.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Arjit Gupta (VC), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lamror, Washington Sundar (C), R Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, M Siddharth, Khaleel Ahmed.

TN vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishant, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy.

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh (WK), Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Faruk Khan, Deepak Chahar (C), Aniket Choudhary, K Khaleel Ahmed.

TN vs RJS SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, M Siddharth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, M Mohammed, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan, G Periyaswamy

Rajasthan: Mahipal Lomror (C), Aniket Choudhary, Akash Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chetan Bist, Robin Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

