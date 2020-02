Dream11 Team Prediction

TAS-W vs AM-W: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women’s ODD Match 27 Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors Women at Phillip Oval in Canberra 4.30 AM IST:

Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Phillip Oval in Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Emma Manix-Geeves

Batswomen – Claire Koski, Corinne Hall, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning

All-rounder – Meg Phillips (C), Sasha Moloney

Bowlers – Maisy Gibson (VC), Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Hancock, Samantha Bates

Probable Playing XIs

AM-W Squad

Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

TAS-W Squad

Brooke Hepburn, Erin Fazackerley, Emma Flint, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Courtney Webb, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, and Belinda Vakarewa.

