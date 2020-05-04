Dream11 Team Prediction

It will be a much-awaited battle when Tipitapa lock horns with Matagalpa in a Nicaragua game on Monday. While Tipitapa is placed seventh in the points table, Matagalpa is one better at six. Tipitapa has won nine of the 15 games they have played, whereas Matagalpa has played 12 games and is still unbeaten in the League and would like to keep it that way.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Tipitapa vs Matagalpa will start at 2.30 AM IST.

Venue: Memoriam

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Ramirez

Shooting Guard: Cacho, Miranda

Small Forward: Castillo, Parajon

Power Forward: Marin

Centre: Taylor, Davila

Starting Five

Tipitapa: Oscar Ramirez (PG), Wesley Miranda (SG), Harold Barberena (SF), Reynaldo Sachez (PF), Roberto Rocha (C)

Matagalpa: Kevin Andino (PG), Dayton Cacho (SG), Bryon Castillo (SF), Raul Mendoza (PF), Rudy Taylor (C)

SQUADS

Tipitapa: Steven Quintana, Franco Chavez, Franciso Vasquez, Cristofer Cuevas, Carlos Castillo, Kevin Salgado, Terry Dawson, Caleb Davila Martinez, Oscar Ramirez, Wesley Miranda, Harold Barberena, Reynaldo Sanchez, Roberto Rocha

Matagalpa: Byron Castillo, Rudy Taylor, Dayton Cacho, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon, Francisco Baltodano, Elgin Mejia, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Raul Mendoza, Jose Calero, Carlos, Gerson Zeledon, Harold Miranda

