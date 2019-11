Dream11 Prediction

With T. Natarajan leading the wicket-takers tally, Tamil Nadu’s in red-hot form with four wins in five games. Sai Kishore has also been in good bowling form with nine wickets thus far. Tamil Nadu will host Vidarbha in round 7 match which promises to be a cracker.

Vidarbha started off well in the tournament with four consecutive wins. But, their winning streak came to a halt in the previous game against Kerala.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha will take place at 9.00 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

Probable XI

Tamil Nadu: Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wakhare, Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Yash Thakur, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wadkar, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar.

Squads

Tamil Nadu: Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagdeesan

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wakhare, Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Yash Thakur, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wadkar, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar, Shrikant Wagh, Shalabh Shrivastava, Aditya Sarwate

