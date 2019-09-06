Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team TKR vs JAM – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 3 Between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: The match no.3 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 will be a clash of the heavyweights as Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Knight Riders opened their CPL 2019 campaign on a resounding note as they conjured up a thrilling 11-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots despite the absence of a couple of key players. Skipper Kieron Pollard pushed his team to a respectable total with his 32-ball 47. In the second match, they will be up against Jamaica Tallawahs. Chris Gayle will return to his home franchise – Tallawahs. Gayle’s presence will lift the morale of Jamaicans as he had an experience of winning the 2013 and 2016 CPL titles for the franchise.

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Denesh Ramdin

Batters – Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons

All-Rounders – James Neesham, George Worker, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Shamar Springer

My Dream11 Team

Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Kennar Lewis, Andre Russell (C), James Neesham (vc), Mohammad Hasnain, Khary Pierre and Shamar Springer.

TKR vs JAM Probable Playing XIs —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mohammad Hasnain, Khary Pierre, Javon Searles, Anderson Phillip.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle (C), Xavier Marshall, Kennar Lewis, Javelle Glen, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Oshane Thomas, Steven Jacobs, Shamar Springer.

SQUADS —

Trinbago Knight Riders (From): Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Denesh Ramdin (wk), James Neesham, Kieron Pollard (C), Javon Searles, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Mohammad Hasnain, Darren Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs (From): Chris Gayle (C), Rovman Powell, Javelle Glen, Xavier Marshall, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, George Worker, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor.

