Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Oman Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 UAE vs OMN at Abu Dhabi: After losing their opening game against Oman, hosts UAE have bounced back into the tournament in some style by registering two back-to-back victories. Under the leadership of new skipper Ahmed Raza, UAE have comprehensively defeated Ireland and Hong Kong. Their next task is against Jersey, who won against Nigeria by 69 runs but went down to Canada by 53 runs.

Currently, UAE are on top of the points table in Group B and will have to continue their good work to remain in top three. Jersey, on the other hand, will have to play out of their skins to go up in the ladder. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between the United Arab Emirates and Jersey will take place at 3.10 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Mohammad Boota

Batters – Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner (VC), Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Darius D’Silva, Rameez Shahzad

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers – Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ahmed Raza

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Boota (WK), Jonty Jenner (VC), Mohammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ben Stevens, Benjamin Ward, Rohan Mustafa (C), Waheed Ahmad, Charles Perchard, Ahmed Raza and Zahoor Khan.

UAE vs JER Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Waheed Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Boota (WK), Ahmed Raza (C), Muhammad Usman, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan.

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard (C).

SQUADS

United Arab Emirates (From): Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Waheed Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Boota (wk), Ahmed Raza (C), Muhammad Usman, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Zawar Farid.

Jersey (From): Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (C), Corey Bisson, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson.

