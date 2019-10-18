Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Oman Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 UAE vs OMN at Abu Dhabi: Hosts UAE will look to start afresh after the corruption scandal which has tainted the fabric of cricket in the country. Without the services of regular skipper Mohammed Naveed experienced Shaiman Anwar Qadeer Ahmed – UAE will aim to open their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 campaign on a winning note against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Both UAE and Oman are coming into the tournament on the back of fantastic wins in their warm-up matches prior to the Qualifiers. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

UAE is the higher-ranked team when compared to Oman in the middle eastern part of the continent. But Oman are high on confidence as they will be coming in the competition after registering T20I tri-series win which included Ireland and Netherlands. At the moment, Oman is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

TOSS – The toss between the United Arab Emirates and Oman will take place at 9.00 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Suraj Kumar

Batsmen – Mohammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmed

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa (C), Aamir Kaleem, Khawar Ali (VC)

Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa (C), Aamir Kaleem, Khawar Ali (VC), Suraj Kumar (WK), Bilal Khan, Zahoor Khan and Ahmed Raza.

UAE vs OMN Probable Playing XIs —

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Mohd Boota, Mohd Usman, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Sultan Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Ashfaq Ahmad.

SQUADS–

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza (C), Ghulam Shabber (wk), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Usman, Sultan Ahmed, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Mehran Khan, Suraj Kumar, Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UAE Dream11 Team/ OMN Dream11 Team/ United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.