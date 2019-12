Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction United Arab Emirates vs the United States of America: Captain And Vice Captain For Today CWC League 2 One-Day Match 4 UAE vs USA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 11:30 AM IST December 12: UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, United Arab Emirates vs United States of America: Between United Arab Emirates vs United States of America. Also Check United States of America Dream 11 Team Player List, United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 11:00 PM IST – Match begins at 11:30 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Rohan Mustafa, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Mohammad Usman, Darius D’Silva, Cameron Stevenson

Your top picks from the game should include Mohammad Usman, Zahoor Khan, Karim Gore, Cameron Stevenson

UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Monank Patel, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman (VICE CAPTAIN), Aaron Jones (CAPTAIN), Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Cameron Stevenson, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs USA Probable XI

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza (C), Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Akshay Homraj (WK), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (C)

UAE vs USA Squads

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza (C), Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Jonathan Figy, CP Rizwan, Zawar Farid.

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Akshay Homraj (WK), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Nisarg Patel.

Check Dream11 Prediction / USA Dream11 Team / United States of AmericaDream11 Team / United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team / UAE Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more