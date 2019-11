Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Between HAR vs MUM in Hyderabad 2:00 PM IST November 9

Toss at 1:30 pm IST – Match begins at 2:00 PM IST

UP vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Faiz Fazal (captain), Priyam Garg (vice-captain), Upendra Yadav, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Kolhar, Akshdeep Nath, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Ankit Rajpoot

UP vs VID Probable XI

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh (captain), Umang Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Saurabh Kumar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ankit Chaudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (captain), Akshay Kolhar, Shalabh Shrivastava, Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wakhare, Shrikant Wagh, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande

UP vs VID Squads

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Shubham Chaubey, Samarth Singh (captain), Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Yash Dayal, Ankit Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (captain), Ganesh Satish, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Kolhar, Shalabh Shrivastava, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wadkar, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande

