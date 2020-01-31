Dream11 Team Prediction

WEL vs CTB Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Wellington vs Canterbury Match 22 at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST:

Wellington vs Canterbury Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WEL VS CTB, Ford Trophy 2019-20

TOSS – The toss between Wellington vs Canterbury will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Cameron Fletcher

Batters – Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes

All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Ellis (VC)

Bowlers – Logan Van Beek, Iain McPeake, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine

WEL vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Wellington: Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Peter Younghusband, Lauchie Johns (wk), Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Michael Snedden

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Andrew Hazeldine

SQUADS

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn.

Wellington: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett (c), Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake.

