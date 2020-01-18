Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington vs Auckland Super Smash 2019-20 Final – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final Match WEL vs AUK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Wellington: In the Final of the Super Smash 2019/20 tournament, Wellington will face Auckland at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday, January 19 at 8:40 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington vs Auckland at 8:10 AM (IST) on January 19.

Time: 8:40 AM IST on January 19

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WEL vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway (captain), Martin Guptill (vice-captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Michael Pollard, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Hamish Bennett

WEL vs AUK SQUADS

Auckland: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Robert ODonnell, Ronnie Hira, Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Corey Anderson, Ben Lister

Wellington: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (captain), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, James Neesham

