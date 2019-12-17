Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington vs Central Districts Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match WEL vs CD of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Wellington: Central District won their opening game against Northern Knights with utmost dominance. Their batting unit did a commendable job as everyone looked in touch with the bat as they posted a mammoth total of 221 runs on the board. Later on, their bowlers also defended it successfully and helped their side in winning the match by a big margin of 120 runs. Wellington also did a convincing job in their previous match with bowlers and batsmen contributing well in their respective departments.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington and Central Districts will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 18.

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway

Batsmen – Christian Leopard (vice-captain), Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell

All-Rounders – James Neesham (captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludic

Bowlers –Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ryan Watson

WEL vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Wellington: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (captain), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Christian Leopard, Willem Ludic, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner/Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, George Worker

WEL vs CD SQUADS

Wellington Squad: Devon Conway (w), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Fraser Colson

Central Districts Squad: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (w), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

