Dream11 Team Prediction

Wellington vs Central Districts The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips WEL vs CD Match 11 at Lincoln No 3, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST:

Wellington bounced back after losing their opening game in the tournament with two successive wins. Now, they will lock horns with Central Districts, who have had a miserable season thus far and are still searching for their first win. While Wellington will try to win this fixture and reach the 2nd position in the points table, Central Districts have to regroup themselves soon to make a match out of it.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington vs Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

WK: D Cleaver

BAT: T Bruce, J Clarkson, A Fletcher

AR: G Worker (VC), J Neesham, R Ravindra (C), M Nofal

BOWL: S Rance, L v Beek, O Newton

WEL vs CD Probable XIs

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (Wk), Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, and Ian McPeake.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran-Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Brad Schmulian, and Raymond Toole.

SQUADS

Wellington Squad

Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Malcolm Nofal, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns, Jakob Bhula, and Ian McPeake.

Central Districts Squad



George Worker, Tom Bruce (C), Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Brad Schmulian, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Ryan Watson, Ben Smith, Kieran-Noema Barnett, and Raymond Toole

Check Dream11 Prediction / WEL Dream11 Team/ CD Dream11 Team/ Wellington Dream11 Team/ Central Districts Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.