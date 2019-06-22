Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match WI vs NZ at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: West Indies announced themselves at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with convincing victories, but failed to build on to that success. While aggression with the ball has paid rich dividends for West Indies, their batsmen’s shot selection has offset some of that and cost them games. Against England, West Indies collapsed from 144/3 in the 30th over to 212 all out in the 45th. Adding to the woes are injuries to their key players, as Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell could bowl only five overs between them before leaving the field.

But against Bangladesh, their batsmen posted a commendable total of 321 which their bowler failed to defend. They will need to win against New Zealand to have any chance of qualifying for the next stage, but it seems unlikely. The Kiwis will be the firm favourites to emerge victorious. They are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with four wins and a washout. They will aim to reclaim the prime position in the points table and a win would mean an almost-confirmed semi berth.

Date: June 22, Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Keeping in mind the last performance of Shai Hope with the bat, he could be the ideal choice for this role as he is also a handy person behind the stumps.

Batting: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran should have their berths confirmed in this fantasy XI.

Bowling: James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Shanon Gabriel and Sheldon Cotrell should be a necessity for this team.

All-rounder: Jason Holder is the ideal contender for this important role.

My Dream XI Team

Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Shai Hope, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Shanon Gabriel, Sheldon Cotrell.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

Check Dream11 Prediction / WI Dream11 Team / NZ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.